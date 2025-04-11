Two men were injured in an overnight home invasion assault at a residence in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to Sandhurst Circle, near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East, at 2:15 a.m. on Friday for reports of a disturbance.

Police sources tell 680 NewsRadio that the homeowners were awakened by suspects who had entered the residence in search of jewellery and used a hammer in the assault.

Paramedics tell CityNews that two male victims were transported to a hospital. One had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the second man had minor injuries.

The male victim with serious injuries is believed to have been struck in the head with the hammer.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.