Toronto man charged in GTA extortion and firearms investigation

Jaskaran Singh, 30, Toronto
Jaskaran Singh, 30, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of extortion, multiple firearm-related offences, three counts of disobeying a court order and mischief over $5,000. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 10, 2024 7:05 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 8:14 am.

A man from Toronto is facing several charges in an extortion investigation across the GTA dating back to late 2023.

Peel Regional Police said on May 29, 2024, the Extortion Investigative Task Force (EITF) executed a search warrant at a residence in Toronto following allegations of incidents that included mischief to property, threats, and firearm-related offences.

Jaskaran Singh, 30, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of extortion, multiple firearm-related offences, three counts of disobeying a court order and mischief over $5,000.

“We understand the impact these incidents have caused the victims and their families and see how deeply these incidents are being felt throughout our community,” Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a news release.

“With the help of our community, we have made arrests and will continue to hold accountable those responsible. We believe that there could be more residents and businesses who may have been contacted. I urge those business owners and community members to come forward to speak with our EITF.”

The accused was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court. Peel Regional Police said Singh has since been granted bail and is on a court order with conditions.

