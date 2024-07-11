Hamilton man charged after 2 women allege they were sexually assaulted

Tianyi Yang, 21, of Hamilton
Tianyi Yang, 21, of Hamilton is facing sexual assault charges. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 11, 2024 9:05 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 9:06 pm.

A 21-year-old Hamilton man is in custody after two women allege they were sexually assaulted.

Police say the man met two women on separate occasions using an online dating app and the username “Andrew.”

A 20-year-old woman claims she was sexually assaulted by a man after meeting him on March 9 in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Another 20-year-old woman claims she was sexually assaulted by a man after meeting him on June 30 in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Road West in Oakville.

Police arrested Tianyi Yang on July 10 and charged him with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with choking and one count of assault.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic and quirky 'Leslieville dollhouse' up for sale

The iconic and quirky life-sized dollhouse in the heart of Leslieville has charmed and grabbed the attention of Torontonians and tourists from around the world for decades and now it’s looking for a...

1h ago

City to replace water transmission units after failures cause hefty water bills for thousands of residents
City to replace water transmission units after failures cause hefty water bills for thousands of residents

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process. Lou...

2h ago

Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing
Work halted at Ontario Place pending July 19 hearing

Work to prepare for the redevelopment of Ontario Place has been temporarily paused. The group Ontario Place Protectors has won an injunction preventing any more work from being done at the waterfront...

40m ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

3h ago

