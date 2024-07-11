Hamilton man charged after 2 women allege they were sexually assaulted

A 21-year-old Hamilton man is in custody after two women allege they were sexually assaulted.

Police say the man met two women on separate occasions using an online dating app and the username “Andrew.”

A 20-year-old woman claims she was sexually assaulted by a man after meeting him on March 9 in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Another 20-year-old woman claims she was sexually assaulted by a man after meeting him on June 30 in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Road West in Oakville.

Police arrested Tianyi Yang on July 10 and charged him with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with choking and one count of assault.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.