2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend.

York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini Urus going in excess of 200 km/h on Highway 407 near Dufferin Street.

With the assistance of the Air Support Unit, the car was tracked to a residential street in the area of Leslie Street and Summerdale Drive in Markham.

Video released by police shows officers attempting to move in and arrest the driver, who flees the scene striking a tire deflation device that had been deployed.

The car continues to try and evade police despite losing a tire while driving on Highway 407. It is eventually tracked down to an apartment complex in the area of Red Maple Road and Oneida Crescent in Richmond Hill. As police attempted to move in and make an arrest, the suspects purposely drove into marked cruisers and fled the scene west on Highway 407.

Despite damage to several tires on the vehicle, a police recording says the suspects managed to reach speeds in excess of 140 km/h as they attempted to elude police pursuit.

The vehicle was eventually followed to an industrial area in Brampton where one of the suspects exited the Lamborghini and tried to flee the area in another car that arrived on the scene. Police say the second suspect attempted to drive away, running over an officer’s foot in the process before he was stopped and taken into custody.

Samuel Ugbo-Adeosun, 21, of Brampton has been charged with dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer and failing to stop after an accident.

Keenan Adu, 22, of Brampton has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.