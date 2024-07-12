17-year-old charged with uttering bodily harm, death threats to victims at Toronto home

Two Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen outside 14 Division
Two Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen outside 14 Division. CITYNEWS / File

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 12, 2024 11:02 pm.

Toronto police officers say a 17-year-old boy has been charged after threats were allegedly made toward multiple people outside a home near Christie Pits Park.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement, the incident happened on Sunday at around 10:30 p.m.

Officers said an unspecified number of people were standing in the garage of a house near Shaw Street and Bloor Street West when a suspect began a conversation with them.

Investigators alleged the suspect threatened to sexually assault a female victim, prompting the people in the garage to end the conversation.

Officers said the suspect then charged at the victims, forcing them to go into the home.

The statement said the suspect stayed in front of the home for some time before leaving northbound on Shaw Street.

In the update on the investigation released Friday evening, officers said the boy was arrested earlier in the day and charged with uttering threats of death and uttering threats of bodily harm.

The suspect was set to make an appearance in a downtown Toronto court on Aug. 21.

Top Stories

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers say the collision happened Friday evening at McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton.

1h ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...

18h ago

'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of man allegedly swarmed by teens

Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them. A Crown prosecutor read out...

6h ago

