17-year-old charged with uttering bodily harm, death threats to victims at Toronto home

Toronto police officers say a 17-year-old boy has been charged after threats were allegedly made toward multiple people outside a home near Christie Pits Park.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement, the incident happened on Sunday at around 10:30 p.m.

Officers said an unspecified number of people were standing in the garage of a house near Shaw Street and Bloor Street West when a suspect began a conversation with them.

Investigators alleged the suspect threatened to sexually assault a female victim, prompting the people in the garage to end the conversation.

Officers said the suspect then charged at the victims, forcing them to go into the home.

The statement said the suspect stayed in front of the home for some time before leaving northbound on Shaw Street.

In the update on the investigation released Friday evening, officers said the boy was arrested earlier in the day and charged with uttering threats of death and uttering threats of bodily harm.

The suspect was set to make an appearance in a downtown Toronto court on Aug. 21.