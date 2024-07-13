Canadian leaders say democracy must prevail following Donald Trump rally shooting

Video from Butler, Pennsylvania shows United States Secret Service personnel escorting former president Donald Trump off stage after shots were fired at a rally on Saturday.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 13, 2024 8:32 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 9:10 pm.

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Canadian leaders are condemning a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, saying there’s no place for violence in a democracy.

“I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a brief post on X Saturday evening.

“My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said on social media that democracy must prevail.

“I condemn in the strongest of terms the attempted murder of former President Trump today. I am relieved he is safe. My prayers are with other innocent people harmed or killed by this heinous act,” he wrote in a post on X Saturday evening.

“I am also happy that the suspected shooter is dead.”

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said there is “no room” for violence at political events.

“We must all stand united against political violence wherever it happens. My thoughts are with former President Trump and his family, as well as with the other victims of this shooting, and my gratitude to the law enforcement members and first responders who prevented further deaths,” he said on X Saturday evening.

Trump, with blood on his face, was whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents after the sounds of multiple pops during the rally.

American authorities say the shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination.

Adam van Koeverden, the Liberal MP for Milton, said people must be able to disagree without resorting to violence.

Tom Clark, Canada’s Consul General in New York, said the attack must be condemned in the strongest way and wished Trump a full and speedy recovery.

With files from CityNews’ Nick Westoll

