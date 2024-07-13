Princess of Wales set to attend Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in rare public appearance

FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales looks on after Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis. Kensington Palace confirmed Saturday that Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

By Mattias Karen, The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 5:43 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 7:44 am.

The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday that Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic.

However, she will not attend Saturday’s women’s final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova. Wimbledon organizers said the winner’s trophy will instead be handed out by Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club.

Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, with ceremonial duties that include handing out the winner’s trophy after each men’s and women’s singles final.

But she has only one made one public appearance since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was to attend the birthday parade for King Charles III last month.

Kate released a statement before that event saying she was “making good progress” but still had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

Prince William has also been a regular at Wimbledon finals but will not be at Sunday’s match. He will instead attend the soccer final between England and Spain at the European Championship in Germany. William is the president of the English Football Association.

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, visited Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Top Stories

Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging
Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

Whether you're driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate. Metrolinx...

1h ago

Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Girl, 15, dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police officers say the collision happened Friday evening at McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive in Brampton.

1m ago

3 people critically injured in early morning crash near Beaverton
3 people critically injured in early morning crash near Beaverton

Three people suffered critical injuries following an early morning crash near Beaverton, Ont. Provincial police say a transport truck and SUV collided on Highway 12 just north of Highway 48 around 6:30...

11m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend, including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Toronto Triathlon Festival and the Festival of India. Keep in mind...

