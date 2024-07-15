Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, also known as the roar on the Lake Shore, returns to the city this week, which means some early road closures.

The annual Honda Indy will be held from Friday to Sunday and will feature several indy-car races and attractions.

Road closures will begin in Toronto on Wednesday. Starting at noon, southbound Strachan Avenue will be closed from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West. At 8 p.m., Lake Shore Boulevard West will be shut down from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.

The roads will remain closed all weekend and are set to re-open at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto police are encouraging anyone attending the Honda Indy to take public transit. TTC and GO Transit will provide increased service to the Exhibition.

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto two-day general admission tickets are available for $80. Single-day general admission is $50 for Saturday and $65 for Sunday.

Go Transit currently offers general admission plus round-trip fare at hondaindy.com/GO. Children 12 and under are admitted free throughout the event when attending with a ticketed adult and can also ride Go Transit for free.