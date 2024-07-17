THE BIG STORY PODCAST

When a home purchase leaves the owner homeless

Hamilton
The City of Hamilton. Photo: Flickr.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted July 17, 2024 6:06 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 6:09 am.

If you own a property, you cannot kick tenants out just to raise the rent. You are, however, allowed to evict them if you’ve purchased the property and plan to live in the home yourself. But what happens if they just don’t leave?

A woman who recently purchased a home in Hamilton, Ont., is now living in her car and on friends’ couches. She bought a home and made plans to move in—only to find herself homeless. It’s been more than six weeks, and she’s planning for months to come. 

Sebastien Bron is a reporter with The Hamilton Spectator.

“She’s gone from a young homeowner to a homeless landlord overnight, and she never wanted to be a landlord,” said Bron.

How do these situations happen? And what do they tell us about landlord-tenant rules and the system that enforces them — or doesn’t?

