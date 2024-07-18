Saskatchewan food bank says it’s prepared to reduce hampers by half

MOOSE JAW, SASK. — A food bank in southern Saskatchewan is preparing to cut its hampers by half due to spiking demand and lower donation rates.

Jason Moore, executive director of the Moose Jaw food bank, says unless things turn around it plans to give clients one hamper per month instead of two, starting in August.

Moore says the food bank serves about 800 people a month, more than double from two years ago.

He says higher grocery prices and rent increases have forced more people to use the food bank, while the number of donations haven’t increased at the same rate.

John Bailey, the CEO of Regina’s food bank, says Moose Jaw’s struggles point to a larger trend in Canada of food banks unable to keep up with demand.

Bailey says addressing underlying issues, with more affordable housing and a living wage, is necessary to reduce food bank usage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

