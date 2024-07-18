Saskatchewan food bank says it’s prepared to reduce hampers by half

Lentils sit in a grocery cart waiting to be boxed at the food bank in Regina on June 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 18, 2024 3:42 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 3:56 pm.

MOOSE JAW, SASK. — A food bank in southern Saskatchewan is preparing to cut its hampers by half due to spiking demand and lower donation rates.

Jason Moore, executive director of the Moose Jaw food bank, says unless things turn around it plans to give clients one hamper per month instead of two, starting in August.

Moore says the food bank serves about 800 people a month, more than double from two years ago.

He says higher grocery prices and rent increases have forced more people to use the food bank, while the number of donations haven’t increased at the same rate.

John Bailey, the CEO of Regina’s food bank, says Moose Jaw’s struggles point to a larger trend in Canada of food banks unable to keep up with demand.

Bailey says addressing underlying issues, with more affordable housing and a living wage, is necessary to reduce food bank usage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

38m ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

3h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

57m ago

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

1h ago

Top Stories

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

38m ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

3h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

57m ago

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

22h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

23h ago

2:43
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?

We're about to learn a lot more about JD Vance, who has been chosen as Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook looks at what impact Vance could have on the Trump campaign and foreign policy.

23h ago

More Videos