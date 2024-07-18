Toronto Raptors to play preseason game against Washington Wizards in Montreal on Oct. 6

The Toronto Raptors will be heading east this October to play another preseason game in Montreal this year.

It will be the eighth NBA Canada series game in Montreal, making it the most games played in any Canadian city outside of Toronto.

They’ll be taking on the Washington Wizards at the Bell Centre on Oct. 6, 2024.

“We have always felt the love from our fans in Montreal and across Quebec, so we are thrilled to be visiting again this fall,” said Raptors general manager Bobby Webster

Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 16.

The NBA Canada series has featured 15 teams playing 18 preseason games across six cities.

The Raptors are celebrating their 30th anniversary next season and hoping to finish better than year’s dismal 25-57 record.

All-star forward Scottie Barnes and point guard Immanuel Quickley officially re-signed with Toronto earlier this month.