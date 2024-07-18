Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy hits the streets

Get ready for the roar of the engines as the Honda Indy is hitting the Toronto streets this weekend.

Keep in mind, there will be some road closures related to the race along with a late opening on Line 2.

Honda Indy

Indy cars will be whipping through Exhibition Place this weekend along the 2.84 kilometre temporary street course. The track is constructed throughout the grounds and utilizes Lake Shore Boulevard as the back stretch.

Festivalgoers will be treated to the sights and sounds of the racetrack while having the opportunity to taste food and beverages from vendors stationed around the grounds.

Thunder Alley also will have interactive displays and fun for all ages.

Friday night will be free for all attendees but Saturday and Sunday are ticketed events. You can find more information and the schedule on their website.

Panamerican Food and Music

Celebrate the rich diversity of cuisine, music and art at the Pan American Food & Music Festival this weekend at Nathan Phillips Square.

It is Canada’s largest annual celebration of the Americas that will include food demos by international chefs, live music and dance performances.

The festival kicks off at 12 p.m. on Saturday and runs through Sunday.

Festival of South Asia

The 22nd annual Festival of South Asia is happening this weekend on Gerrard St. in Little India. With over 250,000 visitors expected to attend, the festival says they will be transporting attendees on a journey across South Asia.

The event will feature an incredible lineup of live performances by over 200 talented artists, showcasing various traditional and contemporary styles of music and dance from South Asia, from Bollywood dances to classical melodies.

And don’t forget about the food. The festival’s food zone tantalizes their taste buds with a delectable selection of South Asian cuisine.

It kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m. on Gerrard from Glenside to Coxwell Avenue.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 2 Sunday late start

Subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will start by 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2024 for track work.

Line 2 shuttle buses will operate.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary road closures

Honda Indy

Southbound Strachan Avenue will be closed from Lake Shore Boulevard to Fleet Street while Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from Strachan to British Columbia Road. The roads will reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Other ongoing city closures