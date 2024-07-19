Retail sales down 0.8% in May as consumers reined in spending

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.8 per cent to $66.1 billion in May, weighed down by decreases at food and beverage retailers.A customer shops at a grocery store in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 19, 2024 11:57 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Canadians reined in their spending in May as retail sales dropped 0.8 per cent, weighed down by decreases at grocers and alcoholic beverage retailers, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.

Sales were lower in eight of the nine subsectors it tracks, the agency said, bringing overall retail sales down to $66.1 billion for the month.

Core retail sales, which exclude gas stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers, were down 1.4 per cent, the report said.

The declines in both overall and core retail sales were worse than expectations and broadly offset gains seen in April, said CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham in a note.

He added sluggish retail trends give the Bank of Canada one more reason to continue cutting its benchmark interest rate next week.

The central bank is expected to make an announcement on its overnight rate on July 24.

Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins, is forecasting the central bank will deliver another quarter-point cut this month, with households struggling under the weight of high borrowing costs.

The auto sector, which includes auto parts dealers, was the only one to see a modest increase in retail sales in May, driven by higher sales of new and used vehicles.

However, sales at dealerships have been volatile recently, following various shutdowns at assembly plants this year, said Olivia Cross, North America economist at Capital Economics.

“With higher interest rates clearly weighing on consumers’ finances and their appetite for big-ticket purchases, we do not expect those gains to continue,” she wrote in a note.

Sales at food and beverage retailers posted a 1.9 per cent decrease, StatCan said.

Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 2.7 per cent and sales at general merchandise retailers declined one per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.7 per cent in May.

Statistics Canada estimated a decline of 0.3 per cent for retail sales in June, but cautioned the figure would be revised.

Cross warned not to read too much into the preliminary June estimate as cyberattacks in North America disrupted motor vehicle sales at many dealerships — making the final outturn even weaker.

Although, she added, any lost ground in auto sales could be made up in July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

59m ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day as Porter Airlines cancelled flights...

updated

55m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

14h ago

Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually
Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually

More money landed in the pockets of some Canadian parents Friday after the feds increased Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments.

1h ago

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

18h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  

22h ago

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

23h ago

2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
