Motorcyclist killed after striking tree in Scarborough

A Toronto paramedic ambulance
A Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 20, 2024 11:12 pm.

A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Nugget Avenue and Markham Road just before 10 p.m. for reports of a crash. When they arrived they found a motorcyclist had struck a tree.

Paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are still under investigation.

