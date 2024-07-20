Motorcyclist killed after striking tree in Scarborough

A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Nugget Avenue and Markham Road just before 10 p.m. for reports of a crash. When they arrived they found a motorcyclist had struck a tree.

Paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are still under investigation.