Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corktown neighbourhood on Thursday night was also pregnant at the time, according to police.

Investigators say just before 6 p.m. the woman was crossing from the north side of Queen Street East near Sackville Street to the south side at a crosswalk, when she was struck by a westbound 2017 Black Cadillac sedan driven by a 70-year-old man.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre were she was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police said that the woman was pregnant at the time of the incident and life-saving measures were performed to deliver and save the infant, however, the baby girl was pronounced dead on Friday.

Police did not say if any charges will be laid against the driver, adding that the investigation is ongoing.