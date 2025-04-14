Police in Guelph are warning the public about an elaborate scam in which they say men, who identify themselves as employees who work for either Rogers or Bell, are showing up at people’s homes to offer fraudulent services.

The Guelph Police Service has received multiple reports from community members who say they received both a phone call from the alleged scammers and a visit to their home.

“The scammers pretend to work for Bell or Rogers and state that they are offering victims a discount or lower rates,” authorities wrote in a press release issued on Friday. “They use convincing stories to collect as much personal information from victims as possible, even offering to meet victims at their homes to obtain more information or to help victims register for programs and services.”

After hanging up the phone, victims reported that the details on their accounts had been changed and their personal information had been compromised.

Police have described one suspect involved in the alleged scam as a man in his 30s with brown skin and a slight East-Indian accent. He was last seen carrying a notebook and driving a four-door white sedan.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.