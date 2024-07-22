11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA.

Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire services found an active fire on the third floor.

The fire is now under control.

Eleven people have been injured, including two critically. They have all been transported to hospital.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate. There’s currently no word on what caused the fire at this point.

