U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries

Friday, a 12-year-old catahoula/mountain cur mix, looks out the window from her spot in the car, in Ottawa on July 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2024 3:10 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 3:32 pm.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer.

The agency had announced new rules in May that were aimed at keeping rabies out of the country.

They stated dogs needed to be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies, and accompanied by two forms including one signed by a veterinarian.

The changes, which were set to take effect beginning next month, had been panned by veterinary associations, the tourism industry and the federal government in Canada.

Last week, Canadian Health Minister Mark Holland said he secured a partial exemption to the rules for dogs coming from Canada, but was pushing for a total waiver.

The CDC now says as long as the dog has been in a low-risk or rabies-free country for the last six months, it can cross the border with just an import form that can be completed online the day of travel.

It says the changes are based on feedback from the public, industry and various countries.

