York police investigating 2 separate targeted shootings at homes in Richmond Hill, Markham

A suspect inside a white vehicle shoots at a home in Markham.
A suspect inside a white vehicle shoots at a home in Markham. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 22, 2024 4:49 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 5:29 pm.

York police are investigating two separate shootings at homes in Richmond Hill and Markham that are believed to be targeted incidents.

The first occurred on July 18 in the area of Windfields Road and Beckenridge Drive in Markham.

Video captured from the area showed a four-door white sedan approach the home at around 3:40 a.m. and a suspect is seeing firing several shots before fleeing the area. No one was injured.

Three days after the incident, police were called to the same address for a report of a vehicle on fire at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Video shows a grey SUV in the area before a suspect approaches a parked vehicle in the driveway on foot and pours a flammable liquid on it before setting it on fire.

HANDOUT/York Regional Police

The suspect in the arson is described as a male wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater with white markings, a black face mask and red gloves.

Investigators believe the incidents are targeted.

HANDOUT/York Regional Police

During the same week, a home in Richmond Hill was also targeted in a shooting incident.

York police say on July 19 around 1 a.m., the complainant called police to say someone had just fired shots at his home in the Elm Avenue and Springbrook Drive.

When officers arrived, a number of bullet casings were found on and around the driveway along with damage to several walls and ceilings within the home.

Three people were inside the house at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

Video surveillance captured two suspects approach the area on foot, fire off several rounds and then run away. A dark-coloured SUV with tinted windows is then seen leaving the area.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

HANDOUT/York Regional Police

Police say the two investigations are not linked at this point.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

1h ago

U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries
U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer. The agency had announced new rules in May that were aimed at keeping rabies...

2h ago

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

3h ago

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

1h ago

U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries
U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer. The agency had announced new rules in May that were aimed at keeping rabies...

2h ago

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:35
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

1h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

22h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

17h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

22h ago

More Videos