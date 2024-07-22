York police investigating 2 separate targeted shootings at homes in Richmond Hill, Markham

York police are investigating two separate shootings at homes in Richmond Hill and Markham that are believed to be targeted incidents.

The first occurred on July 18 in the area of Windfields Road and Beckenridge Drive in Markham.

Video captured from the area showed a four-door white sedan approach the home at around 3:40 a.m. and a suspect is seeing firing several shots before fleeing the area. No one was injured.

Three days after the incident, police were called to the same address for a report of a vehicle on fire at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Video shows a grey SUV in the area before a suspect approaches a parked vehicle in the driveway on foot and pours a flammable liquid on it before setting it on fire.

HANDOUT/York Regional Police

The suspect in the arson is described as a male wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater with white markings, a black face mask and red gloves.

Investigators believe the incidents are targeted.

HANDOUT/York Regional Police

During the same week, a home in Richmond Hill was also targeted in a shooting incident.

York police say on July 19 around 1 a.m., the complainant called police to say someone had just fired shots at his home in the Elm Avenue and Springbrook Drive.

When officers arrived, a number of bullet casings were found on and around the driveway along with damage to several walls and ceilings within the home.

Three people were inside the house at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

Video surveillance captured two suspects approach the area on foot, fire off several rounds and then run away. A dark-coloured SUV with tinted windows is then seen leaving the area.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

HANDOUT/York Regional Police

Police say the two investigations are not linked at this point.