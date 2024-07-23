CN Rail lowers 2024 earnings forecast due to strike uncertainty

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. says it earned $1.11 billion in the second quarter, though it lowered its forecast for earnings growth as it faces the threat of a worker strike.

The Montreal-based railway says its net income was five per cent lower than the $1.17 billion in the same three months of 2023.

On an adjusted basis, the Montreal-based railway says it earned $1.17 billion in the second quarter of 2024, or $1.84 per share compared with $1.76 per share in the prior year’s quarter.

The railway reported revenues of $4.33 billion, a seven per cent increase year-over-year.

But CN said it is lowering its forecasted adjusted earnings per share growth for the year to the mid to high single-digit range, compared to an earlier forecast that predicted earnings per share growth of approximately 10 per cent.

The company attributed the revised forecast to continued uncertainty in light of a recent move by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union to reject CN’s offer to enter into binding arbitration, a development that heightens the risk of a work stoppage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press