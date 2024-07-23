High winds, large hailstones and high temperatures challenge B.C. wildfire crews

Smoke from out of control wildfires in Williams Lake, B.C., are shown in this Sunday, July 21, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - BC Wildfire Service

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 4:12 am.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a significant change in the weather could ramp-up fire activity, as Environment Canada warns of severe thunderstorms in several parts of the province following weeks of hot and dry conditions.

The service says there were thousands of lightning strikes over the weekend in the province’s north, and more lightning is on the way for multiple regions, with severe storms potentially bringing gusty winds, hailstones the size of nickels and heavy downpours of rain.

The service says hot and dry conditions persist in the south of the province, with more than 350 fires burning across B.C., four of which are categorized as “wildfires of note.”

Environment Canada says heat warnings remain in effect for a number of communities, where daytime temperatures have hovered above 30 degrees, although temperatures are expected to ease over the coming days.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says non-essential travel to the Interior is also discouraged as wildfire activity has increased, warning of potential highway closures and delays.

The ministry says people who need to drive to the Interior should do so with plenty of gas, food, water and emergency supplies and be prepared for road closures and delays due to blazes near highways.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024

The Canadian Press

