breaking
Suspected impaired driver in custody as two vehicle crash kills 1, leaves 2 others critically injured
Posted May 21, 2026 10:39 pm.
Last Updated May 21, 2026 10:46 pm.
A man in his 40s is dead, and two others have been critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough.
Toronto police say two vehicles collided on Sheppard Avenue East between Tallpines Court and Vandorf Street around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators say a man in his 40s was declared dead at the scene, while another man in his 40s and a 35-year-old female were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say the driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 40s, is in custody for suspected impaired driving.