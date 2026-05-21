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Suspected impaired driver in custody as two vehicle crash kills 1, leaves 2 others critically injured

A Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 21, 2026 10:39 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 10:46 pm.

A man in his 40s is dead, and two others have been critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police say two vehicles collided on Sheppard Avenue East between Tallpines Court and Vandorf Street around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a man in his 40s was declared dead at the scene, while another man in his 40s and a 35-year-old female were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 40s, is in custody for suspected impaired driving.

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