Shooting investigation shuts down eastbound Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

The incident happened around 12:16 a.m., Peel Regional Police (PRP) told CityNews, before the OPP took over the case as the lead agency. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 22, 2026 6:25 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2026 7:03 am.

A major stretch of Hwy. 401 eastbound was shut down overnight as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigate a shooting in Mississauga, forcing the closure of all lanes between Creditview Road and the Mavis Road off‑ramp.

The incident happened around 12:16 a.m., Peel Regional Police (PRP) told CityNews, before the OPP took over the case as the lead agency.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was located farther east in the collector lanes near Mavis Road, where officers searched the roadway and surrounding areas.

According to information provided to 680 NewsRadio, the driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries has not been released.

Officers remain on scene collecting evidence, and no timeline has been provided for when the highway will reopen.

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