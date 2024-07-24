Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA

Abubakar Omar Sharif, human trafficking suspect
Abubakar Omar Sharif was arrested in a human trafficking investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Services.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 24, 2024 12:35 pm.

A Toronto man has been arrested following an investigation into human trafficking that took place between 2019 and 2020 throughout the Greater Toronto and Southwestern Ontario areas.

The investigation that began in May uncovered that a 21-year-old woman was allegedly groomed and recruited into the sex trade as an escort.

Police say she was controlled and exploited through physical violence, coercion, threats of violence, manipulation and deception. The money she earned was turned over to the accused.

Abubakar Omar Sharif, 37, was arrested on July 24.

He is facing 11 charges:

  • Trafficking in persons
  • Material benefit trafficking person over 18
  • Procuring/exercising control
  • Material benefit from sexual services
  • Advertising another person’s sexual services
  • Publish intimate image without consent
  • Assault
  • Assault by choking
  • Sexual assault
  • Uttering death threat
  • Traffic in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

41m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

14m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

2h ago

'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau
'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau

Several prominent alcohol conglomerates are suing the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) over the alcohol retailer's 2023 decision to penalize suppliers for non-compliance with "contradictory pricing policies." Numerous...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

41m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

14m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

2h ago

'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau
'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau

Several prominent alcohol conglomerates are suing the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) over the alcohol retailer's 2023 decision to penalize suppliers for non-compliance with "contradictory pricing policies." Numerous...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:39
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Fight the ticket, not the officer. Afua Baah has details on Toronto's police chief speaking out amid a spike in violence against parking enforcement officers.

17h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

18h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

19h ago

More Videos