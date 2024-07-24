Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA

A Toronto man has been arrested following an investigation into human trafficking that took place between 2019 and 2020 throughout the Greater Toronto and Southwestern Ontario areas.

The investigation that began in May uncovered that a 21-year-old woman was allegedly groomed and recruited into the sex trade as an escort.

Police say she was controlled and exploited through physical violence, coercion, threats of violence, manipulation and deception. The money she earned was turned over to the accused.

Abubakar Omar Sharif, 37, was arrested on July 24.

He is facing 11 charges: