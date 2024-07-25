COC removes women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman amid spying scandal

Bev Priestman’s time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed the head coach of its women’s national soccer team for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying scandal.

The COC added in a statement released at 1:24 a.m. local time that assistant coach Andy Spence will lead the defending gold medallists for the remainder of the tournament.

Canada’s camp was thrown into disarray this week after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice. Priestman denied any involvement, but did not attend Thursday’s 2-1 victory over New Zealand as FIFA — soccer’s world governing body — and the International Olympic Committee investigate.

Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue said in the COC release “additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

He added Priestman is suspended from her duties until the end of the tournament and the completion of the organization’s independent external review.