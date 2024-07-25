COC removes women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman amid spying scandal

Bev Priestman
Canada's head coach Bev Priestman walks along the touch line prior to first half International friendly action against Mexico in Toronto, on Tuesday June 4, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2024 7:54 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 8:15 pm.

Bev Priestman’s time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony. 

The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed the head coach of its women’s national soccer team for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying scandal. 

The COC added in a statement released at 1:24 a.m. local time that assistant coach Andy Spence will lead the defending gold medallists for the remainder of the tournament.

Canada’s camp was thrown into disarray this week after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice. Priestman denied any involvement, but did not attend Thursday’s 2-1 victory over New Zealand as FIFA — soccer’s world governing body — and the International Olympic Committee investigate. 

Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue said in the COC release “additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.” 

He added Priestman is suspended from her duties until the end of the tournament and the completion of the organization’s independent external review.

Top Stories

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

4h ago

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. Toronto police say around 8:30 a.m. Thursday a cyclist was travelling westbound in the bike lane on...

3h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

4h ago

Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. The...

5h ago

