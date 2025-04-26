Photos from Pope Francis’ funeral mass in Rome

The Vatican says about 250,000 people flocked to Pope Francis’ funeral mass in Rome on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of mourners waited hours in line over three days to bid farewell to Francis, who died Monday after suffering a stroke at the age of 88. A higher-than-expected turnout prompted the Vatican to extend the basilica’s opening hours overnight.

On Saturday, mourners were lined up along Via della Conciliazione, which leads up to the Vatican, and followed the Mass on big screens in public squares across the city, including outside the Santa Maria Major Basilica.

Below are some photos from the solemn event:

The coffin of Pope Francis is transported in front of the Colosseum on its way to St. Mary Major where he will be buried, Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)

A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, of Nigeria, poses for photos with a group from Venezuela after the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, of Nigeria, poses for photos with a group after the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Faithful listen to mass during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A nun holds a photo of Pope Francis while attending his funeral in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell , center, and Vatican Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, right, preside over the burial ceremony of late Pope Francis inside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP)

Coffin is seen during the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter’s Square for his funeral, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The coffin of Pope Francis arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for his burial ceremony, in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonietta Baldassarre)

The coffin of late Pope Francis is carried by pallbearers into Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Stefano Costantino / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO COSTANTINO/AFP via Getty Images)

A faithful reacts during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re blesses the coffin of Pope Francis during his funeral in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re spreads incense around the coffin of Pope Francis during his funeral in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave at the end of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Cardinals leave at the end of the funeral of Pope Francis as his coffin is seen at right, in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Donald Trump, talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025.(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Clergy attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

With files from the Associated Press.