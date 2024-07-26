Thousands of fans take place along River Seine for rainy Olympic opening ceremony

Spectators take their seats in the stands along the Seine river in Paris, France, prior to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024
Spectators take their seats in the stands along the Seine river in Paris, France, prior to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2024 1:09 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 1:54 pm.

Athletes are making their way down the Seine River through France’s capital to mark the official opening of the Paris Olympics.

In a unique opening ceremony, competitors and representatives from more than 200 competing countries are entering the Games on boats, passing landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame before ending their journey at the Trocadéro.

The show started with spectators watching a video on giant screens mounted along the Seine where various people carried the torch through Paris.

Pop singer Lady Gaga was the first performer of the event. Celine Dion, who is also in Paris, is rumoured to be preforming as well.

Sprinter Andre De Grasse and weightlifter Maude Charron, both Olympic gold medallists, are carrying the Canadian flag and leading the Maple Leaf contingent in the floating parade.

Nearly 200 Canadian athletes, staff and coaches are sharing a boat with Olympians representing China and Chile.

Fans braved rainy weather to come out in droves for the celebration after the day got off to a rocky start when France’s high-speed train network was targeted Friday morning by co-ordinated disruptive acts, including arson and graffiti.

Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the actions had “a clear objective” of blocking the high-speed train network.

But later thousands of people made their way through heavy security barricades more than three hours before Friday’s ceremony began to find a spot to take in the spectacle.

Stands along the river slowly filled about two hours before the ceremony, with many fans holding umbrellas to keep dry. Police sirens and whistles blared in the distance, another sign of the ever-present security that will permeate the city throughout the Games. Measures included closing the Charles de Gaulle Airport and restricting airspace above the festivities.

Many spectators dressed in the red, white and blue of the French flag or had the image painted on their faces. Others waved their own country’s banner from the stands.

On the water below, tour boats and floating restaurants moored to the river’s banks played host to elaborate parties.

With files from The Associated Press

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

1h ago

Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed
Court challenge to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place dismissed

A court challenge to try and halt the Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place has fallen short. An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed arguments by the group Ontario Place Protectors...

37m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

6h ago

Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations
Man, 61, charged in indecent act, bank robbery investigations

Toronto police have charged a 61-year-old man in two different investigations after he was arrested for allegedly trying to rob three banks. Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street...

1h ago

