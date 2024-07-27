Man seriously injured after shooting at Toronto’s Exhibition Place grounds

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 27, 2024 10:36 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 11:51 pm.

A man has been taken to a Toronto hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition after a shooting on the Exhibition Place grounds Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Dufferin Street/British Columbia Road and Saskatchewan Road area, north of Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson with the Toronto Police Service said as of Saturday evening, it wasn’t immediately clear where exactly the shooting happened.

Officers said 14 Division investigators are looking for two male suspects.

One of the suspects was described as having long, dark-coloured hair and was last seen wearing a Nike pouch, a brown shirt and black shorts. The second suspect was last seen wearing a white bandana and a light-brown shirt.

