Toronto Marlies sign Alex Nylander to a one-year minor-league deal

Pittsburgh Penguins' Alex Nylander
Pittsburgh Penguins' Alex Nylander celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP Photo)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 28, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 12:41 pm.

The more Nylanders the merrier for Toronto.

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL contract, the team announced Sunday.

Alex, 26, is the younger brother of Maple Leafs superstar William Nylander. He spent last season splitting time between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets.

He had 11 goals and four assists in 28 games at the NHL level last season. He also tallied 17 goals and 15 assists while playing with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last year.

Over the course of his seven-year NHL career, the younger Nylander has 25 goals and 24 assists in 121 games.

He was originally drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Since it is not a two-way deal, he won’t be available to get called up to the Maple Leafs and play alongside his brother unless the team offers him an NHL deal.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal
Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal

Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she is taking accountability and co-operating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team that has blown up at the Paris...

10m ago

Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event
Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event

Canadian Eleanor Harvey will have a shot at earning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey will square off against either Lee Kiefer or Alice Volpi for the bronze medal in women's foil...

updated

19m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

6h ago

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

6h ago

Top Stories

Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal
Priestman apologizes, takes 'accountability' as feds withhold funding over drone-spying scandal

Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she is taking accountability and co-operating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team that has blown up at the Paris...

10m ago

Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event
Canada's Eleanor Harvey to battle for bronze in Paris Olympics fencing event

Canadian Eleanor Harvey will have a shot at earning Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in fencing. Harvey will square off against either Lee Kiefer or Alice Volpi for the bronze medal in women's foil...

updated

19m ago

Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?
Grocers are facing government crackdowns, but will it lead to change?

In March 2023, executives from Canada’s three largest grocery companies paid a visit to Parliament Hill. Michael Medline, Galen Weston and Eric La Flèche had been summoned before a House of Commons...

6h ago

Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga
Motorcyclist dead after 5 vehicles crash in Mississauga

One person is dead after a crash involving five vehicles and a motorcycle in Mississauga. Provincial police say the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the westbound express lanes of Highway...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

14h ago

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.

19h ago

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.
2:46
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue
Canada violated 2 treaties, failed to adequately share revenue

Canada & First Nations in Northern Ontario agreed to share revenues from land ceded in the 1850 Superior & Huron Treaties. But Canada hasn't adjusted payments since 1875 - and the Supreme Court says it's time to pay up.
More Videos