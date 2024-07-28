Toronto Marlies sign Alex Nylander to a one-year minor-league deal

The more Nylanders the merrier for Toronto.

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year AHL contract, the team announced Sunday.

Alex, 26, is the younger brother of Maple Leafs superstar William Nylander. He spent last season splitting time between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets.

He had 11 goals and four assists in 28 games at the NHL level last season. He also tallied 17 goals and 15 assists while playing with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last year.

Over the course of his seven-year NHL career, the younger Nylander has 25 goals and 24 assists in 121 games.

He was originally drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Since it is not a two-way deal, he won’t be available to get called up to the Maple Leafs and play alongside his brother unless the team offers him an NHL deal.