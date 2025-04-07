Ottawa police name suspect in Parliament Hill lockdown incident

Police attend an incident at East Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2025 1:35 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 2:36 pm.

Ottawa police have released the name of the person they say was behind a massive security incident on Parliament Hill over the weekend.

Police say Tyler Hall-Worthington, a 31-year-old Ottawa man, has been charged in connection with the lockdown Saturday afternoon at East Block, a building in the parliamentary precinct that mainly houses offices for senators and their staff.

An Ottawa police spokesperson told The Canadian Press that the suspect was still in custody as of Monday morning.

Hall-Worthington faces charges of public mischief, uttering threats to cause property damage and two counts of breach of probation after police alleged he barricaded himself in the East Block security screening area.

No one was injured and no weapons or dangerous materials were recovered after the incident, which summoned a wave of special police units and shut down traffic for hours in the blocks around Parliament Hill.

Hall-Worthington was set to appear for a bail hearing in Ottawa on Monday.

