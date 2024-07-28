Man, 83, charged after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted in city’s east end

Toronto police officers say an 83-year-old man has been charged as part of a sexual assault investigation stemming from an incident that happened Sunday morning.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the Brimley Road and Highway 401 area just after 10:35 a.m.

Investigators said the victim was approached by the suspect and it was alleged the victim was sexually assaulted.

Officers said the man tried to leave the area, but he was subsequently arrested.

The statement said Toronto resident Athanasios Kostakis was charged with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto bail court Monday afternoon.

Investigators released a photo of the accused and said it’s believed there are additional victims, but when CityNews asked for further information a police spokesperson declined to comment.