Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Aurora OPP said the fatal collision occurred at around 6 a.m. on Monday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound lanes on Highway 400 at Highway 88 are closed due to the investigation.

An OPP spokesperson said this closure is expected to last several hours.