Fatal motorcycle crash closes Hwy. 400 northbound lanes in Innisfil

Innisfil fatal crash
Photo: CityNews

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 29, 2024 6:56 am.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 7:31 am.

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck in Innisfil, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Aurora OPP said the fatal collision occurred at around 6 a.m. on Monday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound lanes on Highway 400 at Highway 88 are closed due to the investigation.

An OPP spokesperson said this closure is expected to last several hours.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform
Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform

Canada has its third medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Nathan Zsomber-Murray and Rylan Wiens earned bronze for the country in the men's synchro 10-metre platform diving event on Monday. Canada...

1h ago

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

11h ago

Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback
Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the second day of competition, July 28, 2024.

12h ago

Summer McIntosh qualifies for 400-metre individual medley final at Paris Olympics
Summer McIntosh qualifies for 400-metre individual medley final at Paris Olympics

Summer McIntosh has secured a path to her second podium. The 17-year-old Canadian swimmer advanced to the women’s 400-metre individual medley final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday. She booked...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform
Canada earns Olympic bronze medal in men's synchro 10-metre platform

Canada has its third medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Nathan Zsomber-Murray and Rylan Wiens earned bronze for the country in the men's synchro 10-metre platform diving event on Monday. Canada...

1h ago

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

11h ago

Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback
Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the second day of competition, July 28, 2024.

12h ago

Summer McIntosh qualifies for 400-metre individual medley final at Paris Olympics
Summer McIntosh qualifies for 400-metre individual medley final at Paris Olympics

Summer McIntosh has secured a path to her second podium. The 17-year-old Canadian swimmer advanced to the women’s 400-metre individual medley final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday. She booked...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

11h ago

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
2:40
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton

One of Toronto's flashiest classic car events has rolled into the city. The event marks an unofficial reopening for a neighbourhood struggling with construction for years. David Zura explains.

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.
1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

More Videos