Summer McIntosh qualifies for 400-metre individual medley final at Paris Olympics

Summer McIntosh
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 400-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Bernat Armangue/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted July 29, 2024 6:04 am.

Summer McIntosh has secured a path to her second podium.

The 17-year-old Canadian swimmer advanced to the women’s 400-metre individual medley final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.

She booked her spot by finishing with a time of 4:37.35 during the morning session, placing first in her heat and third overall.

The evening session is set to start at 2:30 ET.

The 400-metre individual medley consists of eight laps using four different strokes: the butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. The top eight swimmers from the morning session advanced on to the final.

McIntosh, a native of Toronto, holds the world record in the event at 4:24.38, which she set at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials in May.

She will be in search of her second podium finish at this year’s Olympics after already earning a silver medal in the women’s 400-metre freestyle on Saturday.

18-year-old Ella Jansen just missed out on qualifying for the final with a time of 4:42.06, placing fifth in her heat and 11th overall.

From Burlington, Ont., this year marks Jansen’s first appearance at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, in the same morning session but for a different event, Canadians Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm qualified for the women’s 100-metre backstroke semifinals.

Masse, 28, finished second overall with a time of 59.06, while Wilm, 26, finished fourth overall with a time of 1:00.06.

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

9h ago

Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback
Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the second day of competition, July 28, 2024.

11h ago

Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier
Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier

Toronto police officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Drive area at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

8h ago

TTC introduces overnight 305 Dundas streetcar, extends 203 High Park route
TTC introduces overnight 305 Dundas streetcar, extends 203 High Park route

The new TTC 305 Dundas streetcar route, and changes to the 203 High Park bus route, came into effect on July 28.

9h ago

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

10h ago

2:52
Sunny start to the week in the GTA, storms return Tuesday
Sunny start to the week in the GTA, storms return Tuesday

In her seven-day weather forecast, Jessie Uppal has more on what you can expect in the Greater Toronto Area.

11h ago

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
2:40
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton

One of Toronto's flashiest classic car events has rolled into the city. The event marks an unofficial reopening for a neighbourhood struggling with construction for years. David Zura explains.

3:11
Dry stretch of weather in the Toronto area to last until Tuesday
Dry stretch of weather in the Toronto area to last until Tuesday

In her seven-day forecast, Denise Andreacchi has more on what you can expect this weekend and into the coming week.
