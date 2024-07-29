Summer McIntosh has secured a path to her second podium.

The 17-year-old Canadian swimmer advanced to the women’s 400-metre individual medley final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.

She booked her spot by finishing with a time of 4:37.35 during the morning session, placing first in her heat and third overall.

The evening session is set to start at 2:30 ET.

The 400-metre individual medley consists of eight laps using four different strokes: the butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. The top eight swimmers from the morning session advanced on to the final.

McIntosh, a native of Toronto, holds the world record in the event at 4:24.38, which she set at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials in May.

She will be in search of her second podium finish at this year’s Olympics after already earning a silver medal in the women’s 400-metre freestyle on Saturday.

18-year-old Ella Jansen just missed out on qualifying for the final with a time of 4:42.06, placing fifth in her heat and 11th overall.

From Burlington, Ont., this year marks Jansen’s first appearance at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, in the same morning session but for a different event, Canadians Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm qualified for the women’s 100-metre backstroke semifinals.

Masse, 28, finished second overall with a time of 59.06, while Wilm, 26, finished fourth overall with a time of 1:00.06.