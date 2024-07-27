Canada’s McIntosh, Mac Neil easily advance at Olympics

Summer McIntosh, of Canada
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (David J. Phillip/AP Photo)

By Sportsnet

Posted July 27, 2024 8:30 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2024 8:33 am.

Canadian swim stars Summer McIntosh and Maggie Mac Neil did the expected in their first dips in the Paris Olympic pool on Saturday.

McIntosh finished fourth overall in the heats of the women’s 400-metre freestyle and advanced to Saturday’s final (2:52 p.m. ET).

The 17-year-old from Toronto finished in four minutes, 52.65 seconds, .46 seconds behind first-place Katie Ledecky of the United States. Reigning world champ Ariarne Titmus of Australia was second, while New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather was third

The same four women, with Titmus flipping spots with Ledecky, made up the top four at last year’s world championships.

McIntosh is Canada’s best bet to win multiple medals at this year’s Olympics.

Related:

Meanwhile, Mac Neil began her quest to become the first woman in history to defend the 100-metre butterfly title by finishing seventh in the heats and advancing to the semifinals later Saturday (2:30 p.m.).

Canada’s women’s and men’s 4×100-metre relay team also advanced to Saturday’s finals.

The women posted the sixth-fastest time in heats. Penny Oleksiak, Mary-Sophie Harvey, Brooklyn Douthwright and Taylor Ruck swam the heats for Canada.

The men were fifth with Finlay Knox, Yuri Kisil, Javier Acevedo and Joshua Liendo in the pool.

The women’s final is at 3:34 p.m. with the men’s 10 minutes later.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

1h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

50m ago

Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30
Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30

Israeli airstrikes hit a school being used by displaced people in central Gaza on Saturday, killing dozens, as the country’s negotiators prepared to meet international mediators to discuss a proposed...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest
Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest

There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents. Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend. Music festivals...

Top Stories

One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing
One man in custody following early morning Rexdale stabbing

One man is in custody following a stabbing in Rexdale. Police say there was an argument between two men at an apartment building on Kendleton Drive near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after midnight....

1h ago

Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Police search for Markham woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Police are searching for a Markham woman who they say has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances." York region investigators say Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine...

50m ago

Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30
Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30

Israeli airstrikes hit a school being used by displaced people in central Gaza on Saturday, killing dozens, as the country’s negotiators prepared to meet international mediators to discuss a proposed...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest
Weekend need-to-know: Music festivals galore across the city and Ossfest

There is a plethora of free music festivals happening across Toronto this weekend sure to please the ears of residents. Keep in mind that there is a TTC and GO closure this weekend. Music festivals...

Most Watched Today

1:46
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in Mississauga

The search for three-year-old Zaid Abdullah has ended tragically. Melissa Nakhavoly with the latest from Peel Regional Police.

10h ago

4:41
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police provide update on search for missing 3-year-old in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police superintendent confirmed emergency crews found the body of a missing three-year-old boy in Mississauga's Credit River. He was last seen at Erindale Park Thursday evening. Officers said foul play isn't suspected.

13h ago

2:39
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old
The Credit River in Mississauga becomes focal point in search for missing 3-year-old

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Mississauga's biggest park. Shauna Hunt is at the scene with latest.

13h ago

3:59
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help
Missing 3-year-old boy in Mississauga prompts community to offer help

A three-year-old boy, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Thursday evening after visiting Erindale Park with his family. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

21h ago

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

23h ago

More Videos