64-year-old woman dead in Montreal apartment is city’s 21st homicide victim in 2024

MONTREAL — Montreal police say a woman found dead inside an apartment in the Lachine borough was the victim of a homicide.

The death of the 64-year-old is the 21st murder of the year on the territory served by the Montreal police.

Police discovered her body Monday evening.

Ambulance technicians confirmed the death not long after.

The major crimes unit of the force has taken over the investigation.

Const. Sabrina Gauthier says police have so far made no arrests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press