Canada stuns Australia in women’s rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game

Canada rugby
Canada back Charity Williams (6) reacts as she scores a Try against New Zealand during first half women's rugby 7s action at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Nathan Denette/CP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 30, 2024 10:31 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 11:01 am.

The Canadian women’s rugby sevens team continued their thrilling Olympic run in Paris by upsetting Australia on Tuesday and advancing to the gold medal game.

Canada scored 21 unanswered points to beat Australia 21-12, showcasing an elite defensive approach.

Charity Williams, Asia Hogan-Rochester and Piper Logan all scored tries for Canada, and captain Oliva Apps made good on all three of her conversion attempts. Australia’s Sariah Paki and Maddison Levi each scored a try, and Tia Hinds went 1 for 2 on conversion attempts.

The women will now play New Zealand for gold, while Australia will battle the U.S.A. for bronze.

Canada stunned France in sevens rugby, edging the hosts with a pair of desperate, late tries to win their quarterfinal match 19-14.

The Canadians, ranked fifth, did not advance past the group stage at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics but won bronze in 2016 in Rio.

They secured second place in Group A in Paris with a 2-1 record and avoided the top-ranked Kiwis in the quarters, having already lost to them in their group encounter.

Canada’s best result in women’s rugby sevens came in 2016 when the team won bronze at the Rio Games, the first time the discipline was included in the Olympics.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion
TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion

One of the city's most egregious examples of traffic chaos is getting some relief after the TTC announced Tuesday that a priority transit lane for the buses that have replaced streetcars along Spadina...

13m ago

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

37m ago

Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns
Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways. Potentially strong thunderstorms are...

6h ago

Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga
Funeral prayer planned for boy, 3, found dead after going missing in Mississauga

A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing. The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association...

5h ago

