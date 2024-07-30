The Canadian women’s rugby sevens team continued their thrilling Olympic run in Paris by upsetting Australia on Tuesday and advancing to the gold medal game.

Canada scored 21 unanswered points to beat Australia 21-12, showcasing an elite defensive approach.

Charity Williams, Asia Hogan-Rochester and Piper Logan all scored tries for Canada, and captain Oliva Apps made good on all three of her conversion attempts. Australia’s Sariah Paki and Maddison Levi each scored a try, and Tia Hinds went 1 for 2 on conversion attempts.

The women will now play New Zealand for gold, while Australia will battle the U.S.A. for bronze.

Canada stunned France in sevens rugby, edging the hosts with a pair of desperate, late tries to win their quarterfinal match 19-14.

The Canadians, ranked fifth, did not advance past the group stage at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics but won bronze in 2016 in Rio.

They secured second place in Group A in Paris with a 2-1 record and avoided the top-ranked Kiwis in the quarters, having already lost to them in their group encounter.

