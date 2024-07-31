The Big Story

What exactly is the ‘Road Rage Terror Tour’?

People gathering at an indoor venue
People gathering at an indoor venue. (Photo by Felicia Buitenwerf)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 31, 2024 7:20 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 7:43 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s not your favourite metal band’s summer itinerary. It’s a group of far-right extremists who are travelling the country hosting events in venues that range from auditoriums to city parks. The content is about what you’d expect, and has led to several venues closing their doors, but that only leads to claims of censorship.

Why are we telling you about this and possibly raising its profile? Because it can be easy to pretend groups like this don’t exist in Canada, or that stuff like Diagolon only exists online. But it’s increasingly turning up in our neighbourhoods and communities. 

Jen St. Denis is a reporter for The Tyee. “They might talk a little bit about right-wing talking points like crime and disorder in cities and drug use, but when you drill down into their concerns, it always comes back to race and opposition to immigration,” said St. Denis. 

So, what exactly is the purpose of the “terror tour”? Who’s hosting it, how did it come to be and what do you need to know about it if it comes to your town?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

