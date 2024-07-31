Nursing home inspections across New Mexico find at least one violation in 88% of facilities

By The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2024 6:20 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 6:26 pm.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Recent unannounced inspections of nursing homes across New Mexico found at least one violation in 88% of them, authorities said Wednesday.

State health officials said just 11 of the 91 assisted living facilities received a perfect score, while 55 got a 90% rating.

Four nursing homes — two each in Albuquerque and Gallup — failed their inspections.

“These findings are unacceptable,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said at a news conference in Albuquerque. “Our seniors deserve the highest standard of care and respect.”

Health department staff conducted the inspections over a three-day span in May.

Infractions detailed in a 31-page report ranged from violations of rules and regulations to room uncleanliness.

“We take the findings of this report very seriously,” Patrick Allen of the state Department of Health said in a statement. “The quality of long-term care in New Mexico falls short of what our seniors deserve. This must change and we are committed to making it happen.”

Nursing homes in New Mexico were once ranked among the worst in the country.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that of 74 Medicare- and Medicaid-certified nursing homes located in the state, inspectors reported serious deficiencies in 36 of them between 2015 and 2018.

