Canada Goose sees Q1 net loss of $74 million, revenues rise
Posted August 1, 2024 8:58 am.
Last Updated August 1, 2024 9:12 am.
TORONTO — Canada Goose Inc. saw its net loss reach $74 million in its first quarter as revenue climbed.
The Toronto-based luxury apparel company says the net loss for the period ended June 30 compared with a net loss a year earlier of $85 million.
Those results amounted to a net loss attributable to shareholders of 80 cents per diluted share compared with 78 cents a year before.
The result beat analysts’ expectations of 79 cents per share, according to financial markets firm LSEG Data and Analytics.
The company’s revenue totalled $88.1 million compared with $84.8 million a year prior.
During the quarter, Canada Goose launched its first rain boot and posted year-over-year growth in its apparel, wind wear, and footwear sales.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS)
The Canadian Press