Canada Goose sees Q1 net loss of $74 million, revenues rise

TORONTO — Canada Goose Inc. saw its net loss reach $74 million in its first quarter as revenue climbed.

The Toronto-based luxury apparel company says the net loss for the period ended June 30 compared with a net loss a year earlier of $85 million.

Those results amounted to a net loss attributable to shareholders of 80 cents per diluted share compared with 78 cents a year before.

The result beat analysts’ expectations of 79 cents per share, according to financial markets firm LSEG Data and Analytics.

The company’s revenue totalled $88.1 million compared with $84.8 million a year prior.

During the quarter, Canada Goose launched its first rain boot and posted year-over-year growth in its apparel, wind wear, and footwear sales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS)

The Canadian Press