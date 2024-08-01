Canada Goose sees Q1 net loss of $74 million, revenues rise

Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss is photographed in the company's Toronto offices, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2024 8:58 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 9:12 am.

TORONTO — Canada Goose Inc. saw its net loss reach $74 million in its first quarter as revenue climbed.

The Toronto-based luxury apparel company says the net loss for the period ended June 30 compared with a net loss a year earlier of $85 million.

Those results amounted to a net loss attributable to shareholders of 80 cents per diluted share compared with 78 cents a year before.

The result beat analysts’ expectations of 79 cents per share, according to financial markets firm LSEG Data and Analytics.

The company’s revenue totalled $88.1 million compared with $84.8 million a year prior.

During the quarter, Canada Goose launched its first rain boot and posted year-over-year growth in its apparel, wind wear, and footwear sales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

13m ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

4h ago

Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice
Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice

Canada Soccer blamed former coach John Herdman for starting the illegal drone spying practice that caused three Canadian women's soccer coaches — including head coach Bev Priestman — to be suspended...

4h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

23h ago

Top Stories

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

13m ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

4h ago

Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice
Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice

Canada Soccer blamed former coach John Herdman for starting the illegal drone spying practice that caused three Canadian women's soccer coaches — including head coach Bev Priestman — to be suspended...

4h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

23h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

10h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

11h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

11h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

14h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

15h ago

More Videos