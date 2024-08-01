The Canadian women’s eight-rowing team will have a chance to defend its gold medal at Paris 2024.

The women came in second place in Thursday’s repechage, punching their ticket to the A Final and putting themselves in contention to win a medal at their second consecutive Olympics.

The reigning gold medal champs were forced into another race after finishing third in their heat on Monday.

The Canada women’s team has four returning rowers from the Tokyo gold-medal squad — Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Kristen Kit, Sydney Payne and Avalon Wasteneys. The other rowers are Abby Dent, Caileigh Filmer, Maya Meschkuliet, Jessica Sevick and Kristina Walker.

The United States won the repechage, which saw four of five boats advance to the final.

Third-place Australia and fifth-place Italy also advanced. Heat winners Great Britain and Romania are the final two boats.

The medal race is set for Saturday at 4:50 a.m. ET/1:50 a.m. PT.