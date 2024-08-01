Motorcyclist found with life-threatening injuries in Sherwood Park

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after being found in Sherwood Park on Thursday morning.

Police were called to Mount Pleasant Road and Stibbard Avenue just after 11 a.m.

The driver was found with life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. Police say it doesn’t appear he crashed into anything.

They are investigating what caused the driver’s injuries.

Mount Pleasant is closed from Blythwood Road to Sherwood Avenue.

More to come