Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale.

Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul moving truck crashed through the front window of the house.

Two people – the driver of the truck and an occupant of the home – were rescued from the scene.

Paramedics say a man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while a man in his 30s was taken to a nearby hospital, also in serious condition.

Police have not provided any further details as to the circumstances that led up to the crash.