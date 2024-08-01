Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Toronto Paramedic ambulance
Toronto Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 1, 2024 8:01 pm.

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale.

Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul moving truck crashed through the front window of the house.

Two people – the driver of the truck and an occupant of the home – were rescued from the scene.

Paramedics say a man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while a man in his 30s was taken to a nearby hospital, also in serious condition.

Police have not provided any further details as to the circumstances that led up to the crash.

