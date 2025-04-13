Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago.

Liam Toman went missing at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 2 after leaving a bar in the ski village north of Montreal after a night of dinner and drinks with friends.

The family says he was last seen on camera walking back towards his hotel, but never went inside.

His parents and stepmother have been looking for him ever since, while Quebec provincial police have carried out searches by land and helicopter.

His mother Kathleen Toman says the Mont-Tremblant area is crowded, and the family is hoping someone might have seen something that could help trace her son’s whereabouts.

The family is asking anyone who was in the Tremblant area to check any camera footage, or to call provincial police or Crime Stoppers if they remember seeing or hearing anything related to Toman. Photos and information can also be found on the family’s website, liamtoman.com.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press