Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

Liam Toman, 22, who went missing while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que on Feb. 2, is seen in an undated family handout photo. Toman's family are asking for the public's help to find him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Toman, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2025 11:58 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2025 12:56 pm.

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago.

Liam Toman went missing at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 2 after leaving a bar in the ski village north of Montreal after a night of dinner and drinks with friends.

The family says he was last seen on camera walking back towards his hotel, but never went inside.

His parents and stepmother have been looking for him ever since, while Quebec provincial police have carried out searches by land and helicopter.

His mother Kathleen Toman says the Mont-Tremblant area is crowded, and the family is hoping someone might have seen something that could help trace her son’s whereabouts.

The family is asking anyone who was in the Tremblant area to check any camera footage, or to call provincial police or Crime Stoppers if they remember seeing or hearing anything related to Toman. Photos and information can also be found on the family’s website, liamtoman.com.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man shot in the leg at Mississauga pub, police seek 4 suspects

Police in Mississauga are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened at a pub in the Dixie area, near Dundas Street East and Blundell Road...

2h ago

Competition Bureau launches investigation into Express Scripts Canada

Canada’s federal competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Express Scripts Canada (ESC), a company that provides processing services for insurance providers and pharmacies, after a pharmacists...

16m ago

Toronto condo market unlikely to see jolt as conditions vary elsewhere in Canada

TORONTO — Experts say the Greater Toronto Area condo market is unlikely to awaken from its lull any time soon even as other major Canadian cities see somewhat more promising demand. As supply continues...

6h ago

Six presumed dead after private plane crashes in muddy field in upstate New York

A twin-engine plane that crashed into a muddy field in upstate New York has left all six passengers aboard presumed dead. The plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was reported down at noon on Saturday...

2h ago

