1 charged, 1 at large in hate-motivated assault investigation

A suspect being sought in a hate-motivated assault investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 2, 2024 5:22 pm.

One man is facing charges and a second man is being sought by police in connection to a suspected hate-motivated assault in Toronto last winter.

Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Evans Avenue area for reports of an assault on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Investigators say two men were in an argument with another person and made anti-Black slurs before assaulting the alleged victim.

The suspects then fled in a red vehicle.

On Monday, May 20, Amritpal Singh Buttar, 23, of Brampton, turned himself in to police and was charged with intimidation and assault.

The outstanding suspect is described as male, approximately 25-years-old, five foot six with a thin build and black beard. He was wearing black clothes, white running shoes and a black hat.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” Toronto police said in a release.

