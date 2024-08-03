Kansas man sentenced to prison for stealing bronze Jackie Robinson statue

FILE - A view of the bronze Jackie Robinson cleats that were left behind when the statue of the legendary baseball pioneer was stolen from a park in the early morning hours, in Wichita, Kan., Jan. 25, 2024. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 3, 2024 4:32 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 4:56 pm.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The man who stole a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that was cut off at the ankles and found days later smoldering in a trash can in a city park in Kansas is going to spend about 15 years in prison, although most of that time is related to a burglary that happened a few days after the January statue heist.

A judge sentenced Ricky Alderete Friday on three different cases that he said in court stemmed from his addiction to fentanyl.

The League 42 youth baseball league plans to unveil a replacement statue of Robinson crafted from the original mold Monday at a park in Wichita, Kansas. The city was shocked when the statue was cut from its base in January, leaving only the statue’s feet behind. The league that primarily serves low-income youth is named after Robinson’s uniform number with the Brooklyn Dodgers, with whom he broke the major leagues’ color barrier in 1947.

Firefighters found burned remnants of the statue five days later while responding to a trash can fire at another park about 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) away.

Alderete pleaded guilty to the theft. He was sentenced to 18 months and ordered to pay $41,500 restitution for stealing the statue. He got the most time for an aggravated burglary that happened Feb. 1 that carried a sentence of 13.5 years in prison.

“I let fentanyl take over me and made a lot of poor decisions. I am not going to deny that. I never meant to hurt anybody,” he said in court Friday. “I am embarrassed, I’m ashamed. Whatever you do today I accept. I am ready for that. I believe I am where I am supposed to be right now because at the rate I am going, I might have been dead.”

After the original statue was stolen, donations to replace it rolled in, including $100,000 from Major League Baseball. Former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre and Cy Young award winner CC Sabathia are expected to attend Monday’s unveiling.

The bronze cleats that were left behind when the original statue was stolen are now on display at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues before joining the Brooklyn Dodgers, paving the way for generations of Black American ballplayers. He is considered not only a sports legend but also a civil rights icon. Robinson died in 1972.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

40m ago

Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks
Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks

The Canadian women's soccer team's memorable run at the Paris Olympics ended Saturday with a quarterfinal loss to Germany at Stade de Marseille. Germany outscored Canada 4-2 on penalty kicks after neither...

1h ago

3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles
3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Three teens, including a 14-year-old, are facing several charges in connection to a pair of home invasion robberies that targeted luxury vehicles. Peel police say just before 3 a.m. on August 1, four...

25m ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

5h ago

Top Stories

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

40m ago

Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks
Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks

The Canadian women's soccer team's memorable run at the Paris Olympics ended Saturday with a quarterfinal loss to Germany at Stade de Marseille. Germany outscored Canada 4-2 on penalty kicks after neither...

1h ago

3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles
3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Three teens, including a 14-year-old, are facing several charges in connection to a pair of home invasion robberies that targeted luxury vehicles. Peel police say just before 3 a.m. on August 1, four...

25m ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Hot and mostly dry this weekend
Hot and mostly dry this weekend

Saturday starts off with some cloud cover and the chance of isolated storms before the sun returns in the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel closer to 40.

20h ago

2:13
Can JD Vance win over American voters?
Can JD Vance win over American voters?

JD Vance is off to a bit of a rocky start since being named Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook discusses whether Vance can recover, and who Kamala Harris might select as her VP candidate.

23h ago

0:46
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested

Two suspects were tracked by a York Regional Police helicopter after an allege carjacking.
2:43
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!

Two-month old Mercury is available for adoption at the Toronto Humane Society. Erica Natividad spoke to the Humane Society about the future gentle giant.
2:41
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees

A small business owner says the CRA needs to revisit a tax issue when it comes to customers who pay with credit cards. He’s not alone. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos