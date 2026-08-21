Nominations to run in Ontario’s fall municipal elections close today

Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in the Toronto's municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted August 21, 2026 5:52 am.

A clearer picture of the choices Ontarians will face at the ballot box is set to emerge this afternoon as nominations for the fall municipal elections come to a close.

Would-be candidates have until 2 p.m. to register for the Oct. 26 vote, though some early birds — including mayoral hopefuls in Toronto and Mississauga — have already begun making their pitches in earnest.

The last few days have seen a flurry of high-profile entries, including former Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, who is running to represent the east-end Toronto ward of Beaches—East York.

Some political observers have raised concerns over the number of seats showing only one candidate or none at all as the deadline grew near.

Zachary Spicer, an associate professor of public policy at York University, says a competitive mayoral race can bump up voter turnout in municipal elections, which is generally lower than at the provincial or federal levels.

On the flip side, he says, a mayoral race with a strong incumbent and no significant challengers seems to have a “reverberating effect” on campaigns for council, with fewer people showing up to cast a ballot.

Spicer said he’ll be keeping an eye on Mississauga, which has seen more competition for mayor in recent years after decades as a stronghold for the late Hazel McCallion, as well as Hamilton, where he said the incumbent mayor, former provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath, is facing “considerable challenges.”

The race is also likely to be interesting in Guelph, Ont., as three-term mayor Cam Guthrie leaves the city’s top job open to new blood, he said.

In Toronto, where veteran politicians including former federal Conservative minister Chris Alexander and current council member Brad Bradford are seeking to unseat mayor Olivia Chow, a new poll suggests residents want the city to make decisions more quickly and with more openness to new ideas.

An online survey of about 800 adult Torontonians conducted by Ipsos for the Toronto Region Board of Trade found 59 per cent of respondents said the city lacks speed in making decisions, while 57 per cent say it lacks willingness to try new solutions.

Fifty-five per cent said the city isn’t investing enough in infrastructure, according to the poll, which was carried out between July 20 and Aug. 4.

The survey also found respondents listed the cost of living, housing affordability and traffic congestion as their top three economic concerns for the city, with public transit improvements in fourth place.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deadline looms as Trump's 50 per cent tariffs set to kick in just after midnight

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat on $28 billion worth of Canadian goods is set to take effect just after midnight, unless officials are able to finalize a trade agreement.

2h ago

1 killed in overnight collision that closed Hwy. 403 westbound in Oakville

A section of Hwy. 403 westbound in Oakville was shut down early Friday morning after a serious two‑vehicle collision that left one person dead and another injured, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. Emergency...

42m ago

Halton police say alleged car thief used tracking devices to monitor, steal high-end vehicles

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) alleges a prolific car thief from Quebec was placing tracking devices on high-end vehicles throughout the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) so he could monitor...

13h ago

Woman, 61, charged in alleged attack of 2 kids at Windsor lemonade stand

A 61-year-old woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly attacked two children operating a lemonade stand. Investigators say an eight-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy had set up a lemonade...

14h ago

Top Stories

Deadline looms as Trump's 50 per cent tariffs set to kick in just after midnight

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat on $28 billion worth of Canadian goods is set to take effect just after midnight, unless officials are able to finalize a trade agreement.

2h ago

1 killed in overnight collision that closed Hwy. 403 westbound in Oakville

A section of Hwy. 403 westbound in Oakville was shut down early Friday morning after a serious two‑vehicle collision that left one person dead and another injured, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say. Emergency...

42m ago

Halton police say alleged car thief used tracking devices to monitor, steal high-end vehicles

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) alleges a prolific car thief from Quebec was placing tracking devices on high-end vehicles throughout the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA) so he could monitor...

13h ago

Woman, 61, charged in alleged attack of 2 kids at Windsor lemonade stand

A 61-year-old woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly attacked two children operating a lemonade stand. Investigators say an eight-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy had set up a lemonade...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Scammers tricking victims into buying them new phones

Another cyber scam is on the rise. This one is targeting cellphone bargain hunters with promises of deals that don't exist. Beverly Andrews finds out how you can avoid becoming a victim and potentially losing thousands of dollars.

11h ago

2:55
Scarborough busway to open in September, replacing Line 3

More than six months ahead of schedule, the Scarborough Busway is set to open on Sept. 30, operating through Kennedy and Ellesmere stations then connect to Scarborough Town Centre.

17h ago

5:13
What's driving Mayor Chow's popularity among Toronto voters?

Olivia Chow has an 11-point lead over Brad Bradford among decided and leaning voters according to a new Liaison Strategies poll on the upcoming Toronto mayoral election.

21h ago

2:52
Carney updates premiers & cabinet on tentative U.S. trade deal

The U.S. and Canada have a tentative deal to end cross-border trade tensions. However, it's yet to be finalized - with the Prime Minister briefing cabinet and Premiers on Wednesday afternoon on the details of the deal.

August 19, 2026 7:38 pm EST EST

2:11
Seasonal temperatures over the next two days

It will be warm with mostly sun for the rest of the week ahead of potential storms this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

August 19, 2026 7:09 pm EST EST

More Videos