Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia.

Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, police say.

The motorcycle driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

If anyone witnessed the collision, they are asked to contact police.

No details about the vehicle involved have been released.