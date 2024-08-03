Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia
Posted August 3, 2024 7:20 am.
Last Updated August 3, 2024 7:25 am.
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia.
Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, police say.
The motorcycle driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.
If anyone witnessed the collision, they are asked to contact police.
No details about the vehicle involved have been released.