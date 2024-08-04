Jasper residents whose homes were burnt by wildfire offered bus tours to view damage

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 4, 2024 1:11 am.

Last Updated August 4, 2024 1:12 am.

Jasper residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire will be able to view the devastation first-hand as bus tours through the Alberta town begin Sunday.

Emergency management officials says the first tours will depart from Edmonton as well as Edson, Alberta.

Joe Zatylny with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency notes the wildfire situation in Jasper National Park continues to fluctuate, and no one will be allowed to leave the buses inside the park due to safety concerns.

He says mental health, as well as support referral services, will be available during the tour to help people prepare for viewing the disaster site.

An evacuation order for Jasper and Jasper National Park issued July 22 remains in effect, after the fire destroyed one-third of the historic town’s buildings.

Dean MacDonald, deputy incident commander with Parks Canada, said Saturday firefighters are doing everything they can to keep the fire from re-entering the town, even as rising temperatures this weekend are expected to boost fire activity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 4, 2023

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place
Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place

Two men have been injured following a double-stabbing near Ontario Place. Police say they were called to New Brunswick Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of...

3h ago

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

8h ago

Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale
Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale

Toronto police are searching for a 44-year-old man in connection with a vicious attack on another person in Parkdale. Investigators say a man and another person got into an argument in the area of Queen...

5h ago

3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles
3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Three teens, including a 14-year-old, are facing several charges in connection to a pair of home invasion robberies that targeted luxury vehicles. Peel police say just before 3 a.m. on August 1, four...

9h ago

