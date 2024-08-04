Jasper residents whose homes were burnt by wildfire offered bus tours to view damage

Jasper residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire will be able to view the devastation first-hand as bus tours through the Alberta town begin Sunday.

Emergency management officials says the first tours will depart from Edmonton as well as Edson, Alberta.

Joe Zatylny with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency notes the wildfire situation in Jasper National Park continues to fluctuate, and no one will be allowed to leave the buses inside the park due to safety concerns.

He says mental health, as well as support referral services, will be available during the tour to help people prepare for viewing the disaster site.

An evacuation order for Jasper and Jasper National Park issued July 22 remains in effect, after the fire destroyed one-third of the historic town’s buildings.

Dean MacDonald, deputy incident commander with Parks Canada, said Saturday firefighters are doing everything they can to keep the fire from re-entering the town, even as rising temperatures this weekend are expected to boost fire activity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 4, 2023

The Canadian Press