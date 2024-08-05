Canada’s Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson reach beach volleyball quarterfinals

Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are through to the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s beach volleyball competition.

The Toronto duo upset Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss of the United States in straight sets (21-19, 21-18) Monday at Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, ranked fourth in the tournament, posted a 1-2 record during preliminary play and needed a win over Czechia in a lucky-loser match to advance to the round of 16.

The second-ranked Kloth and Nuss, bronze medallists at last year’s world championship, entered the elimination round undefeated at 3-0.

After emerging victorious during a back-and-forth opening set, the Canadians took control early in the second jumping out to a 10-5 lead. The Americans rallied to close within a point on three occasions but could not complete the comeback to force a third set.

The Canadians will play Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno of Spain in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.