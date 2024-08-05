Man wanted for alleged sexual assault near Woodbine and Danforth

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault near the intersection of Woodbine and Danforth Avenues.

Police were called to the intersection on July 3 just before 3 p.m.

It is alleged that a victim was walking in the area when they were approached by a man. The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing northbound on Woodbine Avenue.

The man is described as being between 20-30 years old, five foot 10 inches, with a thin build and short curly black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, and was carrying a black bag.

Police believe there may be more alleged victims.